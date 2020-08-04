Backing ‘made in Mallorca’ for more diverse economy

THE Mallorca government is backing island produced crafts and artisan products as part of a strategy aimed at creating a more diverse economy.

The Consell de Mallorca’s Craftwork Management department has revealed it has allocated nearly €350,000 this year in subsides to the 180 projects and 106 professionals working in the sector.

The financial assistance is for covering costs like training, whether attending or organising classes, taking part in fairs and markets and promotions of artisans’ trades.

The help is also aimed at improving and modernising the craft sector through subsidising the reform and adaptation of workshops, the acquisition of new machinery or IT equipment and the development of websites.

“With these subsidies we are providing support to our artisans and therefore a boost to the Mallorca product, which has been a core idea of our policies from the first moment”, said Economic Promotion and Local Development councillor Jaume Alzamora.

Commenting during a visit to Soller on Monday to two of the artisans who are benefitting from the subsidies, Alzamora added, “now more than ever we want the sector to modernise and be more competitive, because the productive fabric of Mallorca is a basic actor for the diversification of our economy.”

The subsidies were announced in May as part of the island administration’s ‘Mallorca Reacciona’ plan for social and economic activation in the face of the impact of the Covid-19 health crisis.