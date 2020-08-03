Winning Back Gibraltar: UK is Furious After Finding That Spain Has Secret Ties to Lobbying Groups

The UK is furious after finding out that Spain has secret ties to American lobbying groups who were used to try and win back power over Gibraltar. Downing Street has put Spain on the spot amidst claims that Spain is trying to lobby US politicians and convince them to help Spain win back joint control over Gibraltar.

The lobbying campaign took place from 2014 to 2019. The idea behind this joint control of Gibraltar arose with the suggestion that citizens from Gib would be given dual nationality in exchange for Madrid having a political influence on its policies.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson’s government has announced: “The people of Gibraltar have repeatedly and overwhelmingly expressed their wish to remain under British sovereignty and we will respect their wishes. We will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another state against their wishes”

The UK government has made it clear that it will not tolerate any of this behaviour nor is it willing to negotiate the sovereignty of Gibraltar. Both Britain and Spain have clashed numerous times about various different political issues concerning Gibraltar.

This clash in opinions has been further enhanced by the UK’s decision to leave the European Union as land border protocols must be renegotiated. An overwhelming majority of Gibraltarian citizens voted against Brexit although they are fiercely determined to remain British.