WHO Warns COVID Could Be Here to Stay and “There May Never be a Solution” to the Crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there may never be a “solution” to the coronavirus pandemic, despite the ongoing race to create a vaccine. “There is no solution and perhaps there never will be,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at an online press conference.

The WHO director-general has warned that the coronavirus crisis “has no end in sight”. Furthermore, he states that the knock-on effects of the pandemic will take “decades” to wear off.

“This pandemic is a health crisis that occurs once every century, the effects of which will be felt in the coming decades,” he explained at the meeting on International Health Regulations with the emergency committee. The committee “unanimously agreed” that the outbreak is still “a public health emergency of national interest.”

The coronavirus pandemic has already infected over 18 million people with more than 680,000 deaths in 188 countries around the world. The United States, Brazil and India are the three countries who have been most affected by the virus.

The United States has 4,562,171 cases and 153,314 deaths, followed by Brazil, with 2,662,485 cases and 92,475 deaths, and India, which has 1,695,988 infections and 36,511 deaths. Adversely, other territories, such as Vietnam, have effectively controlled the pandemic. During this weekend there was a new record in regard to the number of new daily cases worldwide, with 292,527 new infections registered in a single day.