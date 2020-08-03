Tragedy Strikes for Singer Will Young as His Twin Brother Dies at 41

Pop Idol winner, and singer, Will Young has tragically lost his twin brother after a long-lasting battle with alcoholism and depression. Will shot to stardom after winning the very first edition of Pop Idol, an ITV talent contest, in 2002.

His twin brother, Rupert Young, suffered from dysthymia, a depressive mood disorder which he was diagnosed with back in 2005. Although the specific circumstances of Rupert’s death are still unclear, Rupert spent years trying to battle his mental health problems. The whole family, especially his twin brother Will, are completely devastated by this loss.

Rupert was in and out of the hospital frequently and his struggles with alcohol addiction caused tension amongst the twins. When speaking about his brother’s addiction Will said “Me, my parents, my older sister, everyone. We all just had to walk away. We had to leave him. It was the family stepping away that actually got him better.”

He argues: ‘It’s very tough having a family member who is an addict. But when you’re dealing with that you eventually have to just stop and look after yourself.” Sadly a spokesperson for Will confirmed that his brother, Rupert had sadly passed away at the young age of 41.