Spain’s Malaga Airport On The Costa Del Sol Announces Security Delays With Advice For All Travellers

Spain’s Malaga airport on the Costa del Sol announces security delays and advises that all travellers turn up at least 3 hours before planned flights

Security delays at Spain’s Malaga airport, mainly caused by airlines calling back holidaymakers early as holiday companies call back customers, has meant that the airport and airlines are contacting all fliers that a minimum of three hours is required before departure.

Thousands of text messages have been sent out across the Costa del Sol this afternoon advising of the security delays at the airport hub to ensure passengers don’t miss homebound flights.

Mildred Hurst said this afternoon in Benalmadena: “Heads up, just received a message from the airline asking us to arrive at least 3 hours before departure time. This is because of security delays”

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed the texts and advised:

“We have security delays, we have large volumes of passengers returning homebound and we require all passengers to turn up at least 3 hours beforehand to ensure they don’t miss their flights home, we can’t hold back flights to await passengers. We have requested all airlines to contact their customers with the information”

Outbound flier, Nigel Higgins confirmed the lines at the airport to the Euro Weekly News as he waited for his flight to Manchester:

“Normally I only turn up an hour before, this afternoon I went for two hours upon hearing about delays – I was lucky to get through departures by the skin of my teeth, lines are long and slow, yes it looks like at least 3 hours is required”