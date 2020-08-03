Spain’s Immoral Ex-King Exiles Himself After Suffering Corruption Scandal

After a series of scandalous leaks about ex-King Juna Carlos’ corruption, the former head of the Royal family has decided to exile himself and leave Spain. This decision to leave Spain has been taken to help his son, the current reigning monarch, King Felipe VI rule without scandal.

A series of different corrupt and immoral actions have come to light over the past few months, bringing with it reputational damage to the monarchy in Spain. The former king expressed his decision to move in a statement which was issued today, Monday.

In this letter, he conveys that “his desire to be of service to Spain” is exactly what “inspired” his “reign” and that “in the face of public repercussion that is generated due to past events of” his “private life”, he has taken the “thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain”.

This decision has not been taken lightly “but with great serenity” and the former King who reigned upon Spain for “almost forty years” contends that he has “always wanted the best for Spain and the Crown”.

Juan Carlos has been involved in an array of public scandals. He was recently shown to be involved in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia for which he received a $100 million from the late Saudi King. Furthermore, he was involved in an affair, which led to his abdication in 2014, and his mistress received $65 million.