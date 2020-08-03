THE councillor for Tourism and Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, has presented the ‘OH! Festival,’ a musical programme for Saturday nights in August on the Playa Flamenca promenade in Orihuela Costa.

Starting at 10pm, different musical groups will perform in an environment, prepared following all the hygiene and health and safety measures against Covid such as the mandatory use of a mask, hydro-alcoholic gel available to attendees, control access, limited capacity and safe distances. Therefore, a maximum capacity of 200 people will be allowed with a separation of one and a half metres between chairs and rows, so it is essential to book in advance to confirm attendance.

On Saturday, August 8, the band Conecta2 will bring a wide repertoire loaded with the best versions of pop and rock, both national and international, covering the 70s, 80s and 90s with songs by artists such as Queen, The Police, AC / DC, Bruno Mars and Daft Punk.

Jazz will also be a star of ‘OH! Festival’ with the performance of Marengo Jazz, a classic quartet playing swing, bossanova and soul that mixes piano, double bass, drums and vocals. On Saturday, August 22, the group La Cochera will put on the flamenco fusion and rumba, ending the programme on Saturday August 29 with the pianist Pedro Contreras, who will pay tribute to Ennio Morricone and with whom attendees will travel through the history of cinema with the unforgettable soundtracks of the recently deceased pianist, composer and music producer.

Those interested in attending can register through the Tourist Info telephone numbers: 965 304 645 – 965 302 747, on WhatsApp 673 836 385 or for more information on the web: www.orihuelaturistica.es.