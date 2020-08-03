Mojacar council gives full support to lighthouse land transfer

MOJACAR council has given its complete support to the transfer of land in Marina de la Torre to the Almeria Port Authority (APA) for the construction of a new lighthouse to replace the one in Garrucha.

The council had already unanimously agreed to the free transfer of the hillside, sea-facing “Moro Manco” plot for the project, but members were able to give their full approval at the July plenary meeting after it was announced in an official provincial report.

The new lighthouse will be built at the highest point on Cerro del Moro Manco’s northern slope, on a 221,144sqm plot, 150 metres above sea level.

This APA-led project will be financed through Interport Funds, approved by the State Ports, with a planned budget of around €300,000.

The APA will be responsible for drafting the project, which as well as the construction of the lighthouse and tower, includes an operations house, all the associated machinery and the access road.

APA President, Jesus Caicedo, who had previously inspected the selected plot with Mojacar’s Mayor Rosmari Cano, along with Port Authority and local council engineers, thanked the local authority for its collaboration on a project which will improve the maritime signal system of Almeria’s Levante coast.

Caicedo also pointed out that once in operation the lighthouse will mean that “Mojácar, already well known, will be even more so, as its name will appear on all the world’s nautical charts.”