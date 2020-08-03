Many Beaches at Full Capacity on Spain’s Costa del Sol First Sunday in August

By
John Smith
-
0
costa del sol beaches
Cooling off in Benalmadena Credit: RPM flickr

TOURISTS may not be arriving in their droves but the first Sunday in August saw a number of Costa del Sol beaches reaching capacity quickly.

The Spanish enjoy the beaches and there are plenty of ‘Staycationers’ in the area, with a large number of second home owners from both Madrid and Sevilla already ensconced and looking to soak up the sun and sea.

-- Advertisement --

The main beaches that did reach capacity were mainly those where there are plenty of holiday home owners, so the busiest beaches were in Benalmadena, Marbella, Sabinillas and Torremolinos according to reports from aforocostadelsol.es.

Other towns along the coast were busy but not overcrowded and there was plenty of room on most of the beaches in Malaga City.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here