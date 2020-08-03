TOURISTS may not be arriving in their droves but the first Sunday in August saw a number of Costa del Sol beaches reaching capacity quickly.

The Spanish enjoy the beaches and there are plenty of ‘Staycationers’ in the area, with a large number of second home owners from both Madrid and Sevilla already ensconced and looking to soak up the sun and sea.

The main beaches that did reach capacity were mainly those where there are plenty of holiday home owners, so the busiest beaches were in Benalmadena, Marbella, Sabinillas and Torremolinos according to reports from aforocostadelsol.es.

Other towns along the coast were busy but not overcrowded and there was plenty of room on most of the beaches in Malaga City.