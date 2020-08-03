Man on the Costa del Sol Batters His Wife and Throws Her Off Her Wheelchair

A man on the Costa del Sol is arrested for battering his wife and throwing her off of her wheelchair. The aggressor, a 28-year-old man, was detained after the police broke into their flat.

The attack took place at roughly 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, in the Carretera de Cadiz area. The police were called after witnesses saw how the man began assaulting his partner and throwing her off of her wheelchair. He could be seen throwing punches towards the ground until she finally sat back on her wheelchair.

The Local Police quickly arrived at the apartment, located on the seventh floor of the building. As they approached, they could hear the couple arguing and shouting at each other. The officers were knocking on the door and ringing the bell but received no reply. Therefore, they were forced to break into the flat.

The police found the woman hidden and crouched on the terrace floor. When they asked her what happened, she affirmed that she had a heated argument with her husband but that she didn’t want to report him. She claims she did not want to report him because she is handicapped and he was her caretaker, although she had clear signs of physical abuse on her body.