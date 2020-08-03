THE management of Malaga FC have issued a formal statement with regards to the possibility of refund of the cost of season tickets when games were played without spectators.

Whilst appreciating the feelings of the fans, its financial situation does not allow a straight refund and it is left with three options which have been arrived at in the knowledge that there is no legal obligation to offer any compensation.

-- Advertisement --



Option 1 is that once games return to normal, the club will give each season ticket holder six free tickets which can be used for a single match or for six matches subject to space.

Option 2 is a straight 20 per cent discount for those who renew their season ticket for the coming season.

Option 3 is for the fans to take neither option and the club will retain all money paid for season tickets and if no preference is made by holders by August 31, option 3 will apply.