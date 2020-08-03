Guardamar Estival presents unique agenda

GUARDAMAR del Segura has organised the Estival 2020, a cultural agenda for the month of August that will offer music, theatre and dance in a unique setting, Castell de Guardamar.

Big names like Joanot, La Celestina and Diez Sonetos, bring flamenco and jazz styles in some of the most exciting concerts of the summer that you would be crazy to miss.

To be able to go, you must previously download the entry on the web where you will also find a list of all the security measures which include: hydroalcoholic gel, face masks and safety distances, as well as security guards to monitor compliance with the regulations.

The multitalented young Spanish jazz singer and trumpeter, Andrea Motis, is set to put on an amazing show with her Trio on Thursday, August 6 at 10pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.servientradas.com or www.agendaguardamar.com from €8.