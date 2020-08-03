Friends of the sea

THE person in charge of the Amigos del Mar Costa Tropical Association, Anne Zipse, has presented an information campaign “to make the Cerro Gordo Natural Area known to local people and visitors, the species, and above all, the rules for responsible use of this protected area”, stated Anne Zipse.

The campaign is called “Info-Bici del Mar” and is a “mobile information booth, run by volunteers from the Amigos del Mar Association from now on and during the summer season on the La Herradura promenade,” said the head of Amigos del Sea.

The Info-Bici del Mar campaign is a free service, to be provided in Spanish and English.

From the Amigos del Mar Association, “we are aware that the more you know a place, the more you like it, the more you like it, the more you want to protect it. We hope to bring the Area closer to many people and thus contribute to its conservation. In this sense, we invite everyone to come to our “Info-Bici del Mar” to learn more about the marine world”.