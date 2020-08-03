Epic Arboleas to Los Gallardos walk raises handsome sum for Walk for Life

RICHARD Clarke of Calida Homes has presented Walk for Life with the handsome sum of €2,074 raised in sponsorship money from his epic 36.2-kilometre walk from Arboleas to Los Gallardos.

Taking on the walking challenge with him were Dave Lyons, Keith Lazelle, and Tesser and Raymond Roofthoft, all pictured here with Richard the Calida Homes staff.

The walkers left Arboleas at 4.30 am on Saturday June 27 and arrived at Los Gallardos at 3pm: a 10 and a half hour trek on a very hot day.

Walk for Life Arboleas issued a huge thanks to all those who pledged money and sponsored the group, with special thanks to the Calida Homes walking football team FC Los Amigos and many of the local businesses who contributed so much, among them Sol Supermercados, Sassy Casas, Glad Rags Boutique, Arboleas Panaderia, and Hnos Berbell Oller.

Richard also presented the W4L team with a Bushmills tube full of coins donated by Vic and Linda Millward.