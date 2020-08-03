El Bandido all-day fundraiser for Costa Almeria causes

EL Bandido All Active has hosted its very first all-day fundraiser to raise funds for local causes.

The event on Saturday July 18 at Miraflores campsite in Los Gallardos raised money for the

PAWS-PATAS animal shelter, Vera and District Lions and Coastal Cleaners Andalucía (CCA).

A one-kilometre fun run kicked off the day’s proceedings. The fastest male was Chevrier Stephane-Bouly and the fastest female was Janine Pollard.

Following the run, Ken Greison took to the stage to compere the day, with singer Kay Frances serenading visitors.

A number of fun active events took place throughout the day, including an old school garden fete with water stocks, sack race, obstacle course, tug of war and the like. There was also a swimathon, with swimmers doing as many lengths as possible in 20 minutes.

Eric Wintersgill swam 54 lengths and Karen Ayers swam 52. There were stalls selling local crafts and a PAWS jumble stall.

Participants paid €1 to have a go at any activity or game, raising over €320 on the day. The money raised was divided between the three causes.

Coastal Cleaners used their share to subsidise kayaks for their recent beach clean-up. They removed eight sacks of rubbish, including 12 lighters, from one small bay.

El Bandido started in 2018 with a small number of runners, joggers and walkers, from permanent residents to regular visitors and holidaymakers, covering the five-kilometre Mojacar Paseo. They welcome all ages, nationalities and speeds to the ever-growing group.

El Bandido All Active is run by Kevin Rowe and Andrea Robson, who are keen to encourage local residents and visitors to get fit, with running, cycling, aqua fitness, yoga, Pilates and other activities.

For more information search for El Bandido Runners on Facebook