Coronavirus Cases in Manchester DOUBLE in just a Week

CORONAVIRUS cases have doubled in Manchester in just a week with infection rates now as high as May as the county declares a major incident.

The mayor has called for a return to shielding as Covid rates soar in the city. There are genuine fears of a second wave as rates in Manchester and Tameside have more than doubled in seven days, while Oldham’s remain the highest and the fastest-growing.

The city had 178 cases in the week ending July 31 – the biggest since May 24. From July 22 to July 27, the infection rate in Manchester increased from 26.2 to 41.0. Nearby, Oldham had 31 new cases on July 28 – the highest in one day since May 9.

Experts now fear the sudden rise in cases in the north west could herald a second coronavirus wave, with Boris Johnson said to be prepped to bring in further restrictions.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the decision was taken to help agencies respond “as effectively as possible,” including with extra resources. People “should not be alarmed” by the news as it was “standard practice,” Manchester City Council said.

Greater Manchester is one of the areas subject to new lockdown measures. The new restrictions announced on Thursday – that also apply in East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire – ban separate households from meeting each other at home.

The new rules also banned members of two different households from mixing in pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues, but those businesses are permitted to remain open for those visiting individually or from the same household.

As events unfold please remember to check back here for updates and the latest news on the lockdown in Manchester.