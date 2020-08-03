DINERS at Bioparc in Fuengirola still have the month of August to enjoy food created by one of Spain’s most successful female chefs, Lara Roguez.

She has just been presented with the Chef 2020 Award in Sevilla by the World Chefs Association in front of 130 of her fellow professionals which is a considerable honour.

Visitors to Bioparc can take advantage of two outdoor terraces set as if in colonial India where diners can enjoy the sophisticated cuisine in separate environments; one for adults and one for families with children under 14 years of age.

The last booking is at 10pm and prices are €27 for holders of the annual Bioparc pass or €40 for others and this special dining experience will run every night in August with the added bonus that the park will remain open until midnight for diners to enjoy.