A CAR caught fire in the Monte Mayor tunnel outside of Estepona on the AP7 toll road late last week.

The tunnel was closed to traffic whilst the fire brigade was called in order to extinguish the blaze which was achieved although the vehicle itself was a complete write-off.

Happily, no-one was injured as the occupants were able to exit the vehicle and investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the blaze.