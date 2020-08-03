BREAKING: Spain set to have British quarantine regulations lifted TODAY

Spain’s Ministers have been in dialogue with their counterparts in Whitehall this morning and early reports are that quarantine restrictions are to be lifted today for the Balearic and Canary Islands.

The struggling islands, now barren of UK holidaymakers, killing the islands financially, according to a Spanish minister could see the quarantine restrictions later today lifted as negotiations went well.

The Euro Weekly News understands from sources the restrictions could be lifted at midnight after Spanish ministers demonstrated to the British government the safety levels of both the Balearics and the Canaries.

These are early reports and we shall update as the news breaks.