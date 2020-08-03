Benidorm holidaymakers share their respect for Spain and remark how safe it is compared to the UK

British holidaymakers returning back to the UK from Spain’s Benidorm all share the same message- ‘Benidorm is a breath of fresh air, it’s a brilliant place and very safe – we will be back soon!’

THIS message was echoed all across Facebook as thousands of holidaymakers were flown back, some very early, from holiday destination Benidorm in Spain’s Alicante. Holidaymakers Sam and Ian Campbell shared their story from their home in Manchester after being flown early form their two weeks stay in Benidorm.

-- Advertisement --



Sam: “We were so looking forward to seeing Benidorm again, the beaches, the bars, the entertainment, they are all unbeatable for value and quality in my opinion. We actually booked months ago but had the holiday cancelled twice by Jet2, so when we finally got a confirmed date we were elated! We were not so happy when we were contacted by Jet2 with the grim news we had to go back!”

Ian Campbell: “True, I was gutted, in the few days we were there we met up with old friends and visited bars and live entertainment venues as we did the year before. All were very welcoming, we felt safe and secure. One thing that stuck out was that everyone was social distancing, a different story than in the UK by a mile! My wife and I will rebook asap, we love Benidorm and wish the businesses there our best and hope they will all be there when we return – hopefully soon.”

Sadly though the new quarantine imposed by the UK government has had a devastating effect in Benidorm. Both TUI and Jet 2 have suspended flights till mid-August. In Benidorm, hotels are also re-evaluating. Servigroup’s Pueblo and Don Pancho hotels are also delaying till September 1. Benidorm is facing months without tourists as people are understandably nervous about booking or taking booked flights in case of being stranded, plus, the travel insurance being invalid as FCO are advising against non-essential travel.

Facebook comments

Just so social & healthy. Made many friends since my first visit and all locals (Spanish and English). The weather helps a bit.

Been to Benidorm today and it was like a ghost town though everywhere we went felt safe and welcoming. Wishing you good luck that things get back to normal soon.



Can’t understand our Boris cutting Benidorm off like that! It’s such a safe and welcoming place. Even on the Levante beach the police were there checking social distancing etc same in the bars, it’s not right and they need to change policy before all the businesses close forever.

For those that do still come, it IS safe. Strict with face masks – which I won’t lie is tough in this heat. But it is very safe, with lots of measures in place. For those that chose not to come now, hope to see you back one day.

The list goes on and on, people are angry and upset over the quarantine for UK arrivals from Spain – after all, Benidorm has the lowest infection rate in Europe. Let’s just hope the UK has a rethink soon. TW