ESTEPONA was successful at the first Andalucia in Flower contest and Mayor, José María García Urbano accepted a special award on behalf of the town.

The awards ceremony was held at the Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona and was organised by the Multisectoral Association of Andalucian Gardening (AMJA) to promote the work that councils throughout Andalucia do to plant attractive and oxygen giving flowers, plants and trees.

-- Advertisement --



The mayor said when accepting the award, “In Estepona we had it clear and for eight years we have promoted policies aimed at increasing the green areas of the city and the care and excellence of gardening, so that today, Estepona is a benchmark in landscape heritage and sustainable management.”

He also reminded all present that the town is known as the Garden of the Costa del Sol due to the huge investment in time and money taken to plant throughout the municipality.