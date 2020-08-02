UK Surpasses Spain in Number of COVID Cases and Deaths But Boris Still Says No to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

Boris Johnson has enforced a mandatory quarantine for all passengers arriving to the UK from Spain. However, the UK surpasses Spain in the number of COVID cases as well as in the number of deaths, so why does Boris still say no to travel in the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca?

Although the number of coronavirus cases in Spain is increasing due to the growth of serval contained regional outbreaks, there is a significantly larger number of coronavirus cases in the UK. Currently, in Spain there have been 288,522 cases whilst in the UK the number of cases surpasses the 300,000 mark. A similar pattern is seen in the fatality rate as in Spain there have been 28,445 deaths as a result of COVID-19 and in England, there have been at least 46,196 deaths. From August 1, the global balance of Covid-19 is a total of 17,600,740 infected people, including 679,600 deceased.

-- Advertisement --



Another important perspective that should be considered when measuring the impact of the coronavirus crisis is the number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. From this perspective, Spain has the fifth-worst amount of deaths, surpassed by other European countries like San Marino, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Andorra.

Therefore, it begs the question, why won’t Boris lift the mandatory quarantine for travellers returning to the UK from Spain. It makes sense to discourage travel to certain areas of Spain such as Madrid, Cataluña, Navarra, and Aragon who are all suffering from severe outbreaks. It does not make sense to punish the areas such as Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol who have thrived from British tourism and vice versa.