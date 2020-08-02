Two Discotheques in Spain’s Almeria Spark off 20 New COVID Cases

Two discotheques in Mojácar are the origin of an outbreak with 20 new cases of COVID-19.

Two discotheques in Mojácar, Mandala Beach and Moma, are the origin of the outbreak of 20 positives reported by the Andalusian Government this Sunday. Currently, PCR tests are being carried out on the contacts of these twenty cases.

Sources from the Ministry of Health, have explained that these nightlife venues closed on Friday after several positives were found among their workers. A full and deep clean was then ordered for the premises.

Currently, an urgent contact and trace study is being carried out on all the people who have been able to relate to these 20 infected people or other people who may have attended either of these discotheques.

The place is still closed and “the opening date is unknown”. The worry for authorities is that, like in Huelva, many people will not voluntarily come forward and this could lead to new outbreaks.