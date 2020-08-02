Teen Driver in Costa Blanca Suffers a Fatal Crash

A teen driver in Costa Blanca has sadly suffered a fatal crash. The young man, who was eighteen years of age, had just recently been awarded his licence.

However, he sadly lost his life whilst driving when he crashed into a lamppost in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the information provided by the Provincial Fire Department in Alicante, the accident occurred in Elda.

Another man of the same age was also in the car at the time of the accident. The passenger is seriously injured and is suffering from two broken legs. The fatal car crash happened just before six in the morning on the ring road in Elda in the Medio Vinalopo region.

Firefighters had to intervene to help and release the passenger from his seat with a special device. They also employed the use of a truck with a weight pump and a rescue van amongst other tools.

