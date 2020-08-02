Scots get Excited on Spain’s Costa del Sol as Word Spreads of Quarantine Lift

Scots on Spain’s Costa del Sol were ready to raise a toast to first minister Nicola Sturgeon when it was thought that quarantine had been lifted on arrivals from Spain.

Happiness soon turned to sadness when someone realised they were reading an old newspaper- the Daily Record July 20th!

Nicola Sturgeon has denied it was a mistake to reimpose quarantine restrictions on travellers from Spain only three days after lifting them. The First Minister said her air bridges list of quarantine-free destinations was not “set in stone” or “entirely black and white.”

She highlighted how she urged caution last Wednesday about booking foreign holidays, when she warned there was no guarantee holidaymakers would not have to quarantine for 14 days when they got back. But the following day she added Spain to the list of air bridges, more than two weeks after the UK Government did so for England, despite official figures showing that Covid-19 cases there had tripled.