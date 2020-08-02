Scorching Inferno as Spain’s Costa Del Sol lights up due to Soaring Temperatures and Over-Stretched Fire Fighters

Emergency services are stretched to limit as raging fires break out across the Costa del Sol.

A triage of blazing fires kept emergency services busy all day.

From Olivera in Cadiz to San Pedro and Benahavis in Marbella to El Chorro in Malaga, fire crews have fought all day to control some major outbreaks. With temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit it was no surprise to residents here that the summer fires would soon start.

-- Advertisement --



The outbreak at Olivera used up all available resources- 14 aircraft, 33 forest firefighters, 4 command officers, 6 operations technicians, an environment agent, 1 mobile field hospital, 1 communications/weather hub- they were all there on duty protecting the public from what is being called a ‘major situation’. Due to the smoke/dust, the CA9107 from Olvera to km 8.9 Alcala del Valle is closed in both directions. Video credit Sarah McMean: Facebook



Zveřejnil(a) Sarah McMean dne Neděle 2. srpna 2020

The sky in San Pedro took on a golden glow as the fire raged across the area with some residents fleeing into the town and taking just a few belongings. Homes across from the lake were in the vicinity and the blaze could have easily turned its direction. Firefighters helicopters and planes, however, battling the fire in Benahavis sprayed chemicals onto the main area of the flames which caused huge plumes of smoke to collect in the air. Photo below, credit: Twitter.

Fire and smoke at El Chorro. (video below) One resident in El Chorro could smell and see smoke, emergency services were called and are monitoring the situation. Check back later for more information.