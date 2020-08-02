Red Weather Alert Today on Costa del Sol as Blistering Heat is Expected

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued a red weather alert today on the Costa del Sol as blistering heat and extremely high temperatures are expected. AEMET predicts that the majority of this alarming heat will be concentrated between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The red warning is symbolic of extreme risk and the affected areas are the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley, and the interior of Malaga. According to AEMET’s predictions, the highest temperatures expected will reach 42 degrees whilst the hottest weather will be experienced in Guadalhorce and be somewhat cooler towards the coast. There is also an orange weather alert for the Axarquia region of Malaga with temperatures of up to 39 degrees expected, reaching its peak near the Velez river valley.

The State Agency has also warned of an orange level alert in the countryside of Sevilla and Cordoba, with highs of 40 and 42 degrees respectively, in addition to Jaén (Valle del Guadalquivir) and Granada (Cuencua del Genil), both with the possibility of reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

In this type of weather, the elderly, babies and the chronically ill must be especially careful.

Here are the top tips which help avoid negative effects from the heat.