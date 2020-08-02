Madeleine McCann Main Suspect Boasted he Performed Sex Act in Room of Sleeping British Girls at Holiday Home in Portugal

The main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case had boasted to pals of performing a sex act in a room of sleeping British girls.

A close friend of German Christian Brueckner has claimed he once boasted about sneaking into a Portuguese holiday home and performing a sex act in front of the girls while naked. Brueckner’s friend claims the German told him he only ran away when one of the teens woke up in terror and screamed for help.

Brueckner is the prime suspect in the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann and is at present being held in segregation at a prison in Germany.

The friend only broke his silence about the alleged incident after seeing last week’s police searches in Brueckner’s old haunt at an allotment in Germany. Forensic teams took away many blue evidence bags filled with ‘evidence’ and a skip containing rubble. One witness described what he said looked a the handle of a blue ‘Childs’ bucket- “the type you would take to the sea-side” for the kids to play with in the sand.

The investigation continues.