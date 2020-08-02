German Sicko Kidnaps and Rapes His Ex-Girlfriend For Several Days in Spain’s Barcelona

Police have been forced to intervene In Spain’s Barcelona as a sicko kidnaps and rapes his girlfriend for several days. The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a man who kidnapped and held his former partner in Barcelona for around three days. The perverted ex-boyfriend also and sexually assaulted her during this time.

Thankfully the young woman managed to escape and ask for help through an email. The Mossos have reported the arrest of this sick man, a German national. He has been arrested for showing up to his ex-partners’ house and kidnap her in her own home for three days. He broke her mobile phone so that she was unable to ask or call for help. During these three days, he subjected her to a constant state of fear and panic, all whilst physically and sexually assaulting her.

On Wednesday the young woman was finally able to use a computer to send an email to an acquaintance, who was the one who gave the Mossos d’Esquadra notice of the situation. Officers then appeared at the house and proceeded to arrest the man and free the woman. She was seen to by the from the Emergency Medical System staff.

The man has already been brought to justice for his crimes of sexual assault and illegal detention.