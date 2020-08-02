Animal shelters, as well as ex-pats on Spain’s Costa del Sol, have been left in shock after seeing four kittens slung like toys outside of a car door during the heatwave. The four helpless kittens are believed to be between 11 and 12 weeks old.

The kittens, who were found abandoned on Friday on the side of a country lane during the UK’s heatwave, are now under the custody of the RSPCA. The temperatures in the UK, more specifically Curtis Mill Lane, Romford, were reaching staggering highs of 25 degrees when the kittens were abandoned.

Animal Welfare Officer Siobhan Trinnaman rescued the baby kittens, one male and three females, who were believed to have been thrown out of a car. The poor kittens were in a helpless state with “thin spines”, “flu” and “sticky, gunky eyes”, recalls Trinnaman.

Thankfully a Samaritan had found the kittens who had been left abandoned on the side of the countryside road and called protective services to seek help. Expats on the Costa del Sol have reacted in shock to this horrible ordeal, and Stephanie Bootle, a cat rescuer from the Costa, said: “how can someone be so heartless – they need locking up”.

The RSPCA has sent out a special appeal seeking more information about the abandonment of these cats. Anyone who happens to have any useful information about the aforementioned events should get into contact with their appeal line on 0300 123 8018.