Costa del Sol Firemen Collect Supplies to Help Those in Need

THE Asociación Escalín del Real Cuerpo de Bomberos spent a month collecting food and toiletries for children and the elderly and they have now started to deliver the products donated by Malaga residents and members of the fire brigade.

The campaign was supported by a poster and managed to attract hundreds of gifts including a great deal of baby food and nappies.

The association has donated these products to different charitable organisation which exist to look after those in need around the city.