LAST week as one of its activities to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the founding of La Linea de la Concepcion, the local council toured the local beaches.

Everyone who was enjoying one of the beaches was offered a free hat which carried a ribbon on which was printed the 150th Anniversary logo.

Not only did they receive a souvenir of the anniversary, but the hats themselves will come in handy to protect residents from the very strong sun.