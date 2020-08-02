BREAKING NEWS: Grass Fire Spreading Fast on Spain’s Costa del Sol as Temperatures Soar

Extra units are being drafted in on an attempt to contain the raging fire as it covers an acre of the area Benahavis in Marbella every 20 minutes.

So deadly and ferocious are the fires that evacuation procedures are on standby with the civil guard. Helicopters and planes are bombing the burning area in an attempt to contain it but it’s spreading at a rate of knots. Another seaplane has now joined efforts to control the blaze, making a total of four.

Sun worshippers sticking it out on the beach got a free air display as the fleet collected water in the battle against the flaming fire. A video of the fire was posted a few minutes ago from the Local Fire and Weather in Malaga, credit- Lone Lamb.

Benahavis Road 19:45

Zveřejnil(a) Ione Lamb dne Neděle 2. srpna 2020

Check back later tonight for more information and news as the fire rages on.