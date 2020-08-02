Adra port project “leap into the future”

THE integration of Adra’s port with the town is a “leap into the future”, declared Mayor Manuel Cortes at Friday’s ceremony to mark the laying of the first stone of the project.

“Today we have kicked off a decisive project for which Adra council has fought for many years”, Cortes told the assembled dignitaries on Friday, which included the Junta de Andalucia’s regional ministers for Agriculture and Sustainable Development, Carmen Crespo, and Infrastructure and Land Planning, Marifran Carazo.

-- Advertisement --



The port works are, the Mayor affirmed, “a milestone for the development and configuration of our town for the next decades.”

Marifran Carazo echoed the Mayor’s comments. She said the initiative will “transform the town”, as well as “generate employment and stimulate the Adra economy”.

Carmen Crespo pointed out the project’s potential in terms of tourism.

The works will be carried out in different stages and will allow for the reorganisation of port services and the creation of leisure outlets and shop premises on the esplanade which is currently used for parking.

Also planned are the construction of a public footbridge along the eastern breakwater next to the San Nicolas beach.

The overall aim is to expand the services offered at Adra’s marina and to integrate it with the town. Also on the drawing board is the possibility of carrying out improvements to the dock and to the Poniente gardens.

At the same time the Andalucia Ports Public Agency has recently put out to tender the project for remodelling the Poniente Esplanade to construct an underground car-park. This will give the port extra space on the seafront to exploit, particularly from a tourist attraction point of view.