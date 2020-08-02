JOSEFINA SERDIO of the Torremolinos Agency for Promotion and Local Development passed on some good and not so good news concerning a grant received from the Junta de Andalucia using European Union funds for employment.

This year, the Council will be able to recruit 98 people although this is considerably less than in previous years and she suggested that now was not the time to be cutting financial support and the council will continue to use its own funds as well as seeking sponsorship in order to employ as many people as possible.

-- Advertisement --



This year, the focus on new jobs will be connected with the aftermath of Covid-19 with positions open for cleaning, disinfection and maintenance of public spaces, as well as the accompaniment and care of the elderly.

Targeted will be long-term unemployed as well as the under 30s.