Spain’s Costa del Sol Gears Up for the Hardest Month of the Summer

Spain’s Costa del Sol gears up for its hardest month as the summer of 2020 will always be remembered as the saddest in the tourism industry. The global health crisis caused by the coronavirus has meant that the streets of Costa del Sol are no longer bustling with tourists. Around half of the hotels have not even bothered opening their doors due to the lack of profitability.

Today, August 1, the first day of what would typically be peak tourist season, is short from typical. The streets, the hotels, the shops, and the airport are all operating at a medium speed.

This weekend Costa del Sol airport has 772 flights scheduled, 618 of which are international and 154 domestic. Yesterday, on Friday there were 209 flights (161 international and 48 domestic), today Saturday there are 293 (243 international and 50 domestic) and tomorrow Sunday there will be 270 (214 coming from abroad and 56 moving within the national territory).

This may seem like a lot of flights but when compared to August last year, the daily average (504) was almost double. For the entire month of August last year, there were 15,641 aircraft landing and departing in the Costa del Sol. Furthermore, the cancellation of flights from Jet2 and TUI due to the quarantine imposed by the UK has stifled the flow of tourism even further.