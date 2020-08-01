Nightlife Curfew Begins Tomorrow at Midnight For This Spanish Region

The midnight curfew begins tomorrow at midnight for this Spanish region as they try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Today, the Junta de Castilla y Leon published an Order from the Ministry of Health which involves additional preventative measures in relation to the hospitality industry.

The increasing number of outbreaks which in many cases can be traced back to the nightlife industry has caused this curfew to take place. In general, the hotel and restaurant establishments, gastronomic societies, nightlife venues and betting establishments will be able to carry out their activity until half-past one in the morning, both indoors and on outdoor terraces.

After one in the morning, these premises will not be allowed to serve any more alcohol and they will be allowed a thirty-minute period to empty the establishment. This way all businesses must be closed to the public from 2:00 a.m.

The Order will come into force from midnight tomorrow, Sunday, August and this measure remain effective until August 31, this timeline could be modified or extended depending on the epidemiological situation in Castilla y León and the circumstances involved.

