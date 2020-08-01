New COVID Cluster on Spain’s Costa del Sol Brings Total Active Outbreaks to 10

A new COVID cluster on Spain’s Costa del Sol brings the total number of active outbreaks to 10. The Junta de Andalucia has announced that there is a new COVID outbreak in the province of Malaga. This new outbreak has been located in the Costa del Sol area and so far seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Currently, there are eight outbreaks in the ‘investigation phase’. This phase means that close contacts are still being traced and that tests are still being carried out. The remaining two outbreaks are under the ‘control phase’. This means that all contacts have been traced and tests have been conducted.

Out of those eight outbreaks under the ‘investigation phase’ six are located in the Costa del Sol health district, the most significant one has 20 confirmed positive cases. The rest of the outbreaks have a total of 32 infected patients. Therefore, since the last day of July, the Costa del Sol has 52 confirmed cases. The other two outbreaks under investigation are in the district of Malaga, with 7 and 5 positive cases respectively.

The two outbreaks that are under the control phase are in the district of Malaga, with 37 positive cases, and in the La Vega district with seven cases. In Andalucia, there are a total of 55 active outbreaks, a dozen of which belong to the province of Malaga.

The Junta has announced that in the last day there have been 35 new positives detected by PCR tests in the province of Malaga, three of which have been hospitalised. There have been nine people admitted to various Malaga health centres due to the coronavirus. Thankfully none are in the Intensive Care Unit. Although the number of infections in the province has been growing, the number of deaths remains stable. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 289 deaths in the province.

