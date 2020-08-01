Here Are the New Nightlife Rules for Spain’s Costa del Sol and Andalucia

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, recently announced he would adopt new measures across the region to curtail the spread of the virus. Here are the new nightlife rules for Spain’s Costa del Sol and the rest of Andalucia.

The number of coronavirus cases in Andalucia has multiplied during this last week and, although the situation is not worrying as in other areas of the Spanish territory, Mayor Juan Espadas does not want to relax any security measures and regulations. Espadas expressed his opinion: “Assume your responsibility as a health authority in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and do not transfer the responsibility to the municipalities”.

One of the most recent measures adopted by the Junta de Andalucia has been the ‘botellon ban’ and prohibition of street drinking. However, this comes in hand with a set of new nightlife bans which aim to limit the spread of the virus. These regulations come at an appropriate time as an organised party in Torremolinos, Malaga has caused controversy with this video…

Strict Prohibition

Large botellon (street drinking in large groups)

Hookahs or similar smoking devices that are shared

Drinking at the actual bar of an establishment

New Security Regulations