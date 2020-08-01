Government Adviser Warns Army may have to be Called in as Pubs close to Allow Schools to Re-Open

A top government adviser has warned that pubs may have to shut in trade-off to let schools reopen next month and warned the ARMY might have to be called in to quell social unrest due to local lock-downs.

The PM, Boris Johnson, yesterday also warned that coronavirus case numbers are ‘creeping up’ and he is ‘squeezing the brake pedal’. He announced lockdown loosening that was planned for August 1 is now being pushed back to August 15 ‘at the earliest’

That also means reopening of casinos and bowling alleys is delayed while wedding receptions must also wait, a move that was slated badly by business owners who were expecting to open. The PM also announced an extension of the face-covering rules to include museums, galleries and places of worship. Britain was last night braced for new restrictions on meeting friends and family as the price for getting children back to school.

Professor Chris Whitty warned the UK has potentially reached a limit for how much of its society can be opened up. This came after a partial lockdown was recently reimposed on Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire and West Yorkshire.