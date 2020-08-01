Germany Will Conduct Free COVID Tests to Returning Travellers

Germany will conduct free COVID tests to returning travels starting from this Saturday. This is the latest decision from the country to curtail the rate of transmission during the global health crisis.

Following a regulation approved by the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, the tests will be carried out on all travellers who return to Germany, whether or not they show any symptoms, and no later than 72 hours after arriving in the country.

The coronavirus test can be performed at different points located at the airport or health centres in order to provide greater security to travellers. The German Government has announced that the insurance will be in charge of paying for the coronavirus tests, and now authorities are looking for other ways to cover the costs with a higher source of funds.

In Germany, there have been more than 9,000 deaths registered and 210,000 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

So far, Germany has not made a decision, such as the UK’s, to enforce a 14-day quarantine for people returning from Spain because of the rise in cases. Nevertheless, Germany has advised against travel to Aragon, Cataluña, and Navarra – not the entirety of Spain.

