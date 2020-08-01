BREAKING NEWS: Two Teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over racist hit-and-run attack on NHS worker

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a racially aggravated hit-and-run attack on an NHS worker.

The 21-year-old musician, who wishes to be known only as K or his stage name Kdogg, suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone after the attack in Bristol on July 22. He was deliberately struck by a car as he walked in Monks Park Avenue in Horfield, after finishing his shift at nearby Southmead Hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident is being treated as a racially aggravated attack due to racist language used by the two occupants of the car, who fled the scene.

The two 18-year-old suspects were arrested on Saturday morning and are currently in police custody, the force confirmed. A car believed to have been used in the incident has been seized by officers who carried out a full forensic examination of it and are awaiting the results.

Superintendent Andy Bennett said: “We appreciate this incident has caused a significant amount of concern but we’d like to stress there is no intelligence or information to indicate there’s a further risk to the public.

“If anyone does have any concerns or worries then I would urge them to speak to officers within their local neighbourhood policing team who will be happy to answer any questions they can.

“I know the senior detective overseeing the investigation has spoken personally with the victim to provide as much reassurance as she can and a dedicated contact officer continues to update him about the progress of the investigation.