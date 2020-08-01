Breaking News: It’s NOT ‘Finger Licking Good’ as KFC branch in Somerset Shuts after Worker falls ill with Coronavirus

KFC branch closes as staff member gets coronavirus – customers receive NHS texts to take COVID test.

A KFC outlet in Glastonbury has been shut for a deep clean and a staff member put in self-isolation. Customers have received texts from the NHS after eating at the restaurant which has had to close when a staff member caught coronavirus.

A spokesperson for KFC said, “it goes without saying we’re wishing them a full and speedy recovery.” Its restaurant at Wirral Park Road, shut its doors on Tuesday (July 28) after the worrying news was confirmed by the employee.

Customers have also reported on social media that they have received texts from the NHS test and trace system about coming into contact with a person with Covid-19. The spokesperson insisted no one else has since tested positive with coronavirus – but other staff members have been advised to be tested for the virus.

She said: “A team member at our Wirral Park Road restaurant tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. “They’re currently self-isolating at home, in line with the government regulations – and it goes without saying we’re wishing them a full and speedy recovery.

The NHS test and trace texts will alert anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. People who receive this text will need to isolate for 14 days from their last contact with the person who has tested positive.

A new app is planning to be rolled out by winter that will alert users if someone tests positive for the virus at their local pub or restaurant. Baroness Harding promised the technology would be available in time for winter – and would have a barcode recognition system, enabling users to scan their phones when they entered pubs, restaurants or shops.

The Test and Trace App had been fraught with problems but now it seems the technology has been updated and seems to be working well.