BREAKING NEWS: 51-Year-Old Man Drowns in Malaga

Emergency services in Malaga have reported the death of a 51-year-old man who died this afternoon just off a beach in Rincón de la Victoria.

Witnesses on the beach called Emergency services at 4.20 pm that there was a man struggling to swim back to the shore. Police and rescue teams were on the scene quickly but by the time they managed to locate the man it was already too late. All they were able to do was to certify the death of the bather after rescuing him from the water and subjecting him unsuccessfully to cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques.

Relatives of the man have been informed, said a local police officer.