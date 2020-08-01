Almost Sixty Immigrants in Quarantine Escape in Spain’s Murcia

In the latest turn of events, almost sixty immigrants in quarantine have escaped from a pavilion under surveillance in Spain’s Murcia. A total of 59 Algerians, who arrived last week to the coasts of Cartagena via a paddleboat, have escaped quarantine.

The immigrants were placed in a mandatory quarantine because during their trip they had come into direct contact with other immigrants who had indeed tested positive for the coronavirus. The Guardia Civil has already located 15 of the fugitives, however, they are frantically searching for the rest.

According to news sources, some of them escaped immigrants are the ones who took to the streets to cause havoc and fight on early Wednesday morning. Last week, and until the escape on Friday, the last of the Algerians who were in Escombreras were moved. All of the migrants were relocated to facilities with better conditions in order for them to comfortably outwait the 14-day quarantine, and a hundred of them were transferred to the Cabezo Beaza pavilion.

This group of Algerians were part of the 259 immigrants who are quarantined in a field hospital installed by the Red Cross after they had been in contact with the 34 Algerians who tested positive. These escapes, according to news sources have occurred precisely in the midst of controversy between administrations regarding the accommodation of immigrants who arrive by paddle boat.