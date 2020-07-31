Unsealed court documents from the Ghislaine Maxwell case reveal Prince Andrew DID try to help Jeffery Epstein’s cause.

-- Advertisement --



According to newly-released court documents, Prince Andrew allegedly lobbied the US government on Jeffrey Epstein’s behalf so he would receive a “favourable” plea deal for an underage prostitution case in 2008.

The release of the documents comes following the arrest of Epstein’s former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges. The documents are from a now-settled defamation lawsuit in 2015 filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she had sex with Prince Andrew when she was just 17 years old.

Within the documents, it is alleged that Maxwell abused underaged girls, with Giuffre saying “she trained me as a sex slave”.

Two of Epstein’s victims, known as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, claim Epstein depended on high-profile friends like Prince Andrew to secure a favourable sentence from the US attorney in South Florida in 2008.

They called for the release of the documents in the case as it would reveal Prince Andrew’s role in Epstein’s case.

US court document claims underage girl forced to have sex with Prince Andrew.

The sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly tried to gather incriminating material against Prince Andrew by forcing an underage girl to have sex with him, according to the newly released court documents.

The documents reveal that the alleged encounter took place on the late US financier’s private island in the US Virgin Islands. A document claims Epstein instructed the girl, referred to as Jane Doe #3, to “give the prince whatever he demanded and report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse”.

Epstein had allegedly sexually trafficked the girl to powerful people to “ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information”. They included “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders.”

More sensational revelations expected within the next few days.