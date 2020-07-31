UK House Prices Jump During July and Herald a Boost for Economy

ONE of Britain’s largest mortgage lenders Nationwide has reported that house prices in the UK saw their biggest monthly jump in 11 years.

On average prices across the country have risen by 1.7 percent in July which was far higher than economists in a Reuters poll had anticipated.

To support this, the Bank of England revealed that mortgage approvals had quadrupled during June as compared to the previous month although this was still lower than in previous years but the signs were promising.