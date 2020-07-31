U3A Vall del Pop moves out of lockdown

U3A Vall del Pop pointed out that the nature of the organisation means many members are in the Covid-19 vulnerable category.

“We will be cautious in resuming the ‘new normality’ now in place whilst recognising the benefits of getting out of isolation and meeting friends,” the committee announced.

As group activities resume, the committee has put some thought into guidance in respect of Covid-19 precautions. The intention is simply to help identify legal requirements and reassure group members that appropriate procedures are being adopted.

“These will work along with your own common-sense adaptations that meet your particular needs and enable a sensible re-start to activities,” the committee said.

“Whilst it is everyone’s sincere hope that no cases of Covid-19 occur, group leaders should keep a record of who attended any event to assist with tracing in a worst-case scenario should a member test positive.”

The Vall del Pop U3A prides itself not only on providing members with opportunities to learn new activities or visit places of interest, but also facilitating new friendships and a sense of belonging.

For more information visit the www.u3avalldelpop.com website.