Tourists quarantined in Mallorca hotel after one tests positive for Covid-19

THE Balearic Island Health department has put a group of 10 Spanish tourists on holiday in Mallorca into quarantine in a hotel on the island after one tested positive for Covid-19, Spanish press reports.

The other nine are people who have all been in direct contact with the infected individual. They have all tested negative.

The reports also say the group are believed to be at an establishment in Peguera which the Balearic administration is paying to use for the purpose of isolating any visitors infected with the virus who are either asymptomatic or suffering only mild symptoms, and do not have their own property on the island.

The 10 are thought to be in a building separate from the main hotel complex.