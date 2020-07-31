Squatters in Spain Arrested for Growing Hundreds of Marijuana Plants

A pair of squatters in Spain have been arrested for growing hundreds of marijuana plant in their occupied home. The National Police have arrested both a woman and a man, aged 36 and 39, both with criminal records. They are believed to be the perpetrators of crimes against public health.

Inside the occupied home, they found over 200 potted plants of marijuana in the town of Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife. The officers intervened the marijuana plants that were located across different rooms. The plants were equipped with light, irrigation and air extraction systems, as reported by the police in a statement this Friday.

The police officers came to the house after receiving an alert from a neighbour who was worried that the young man who lived in the occupied house could have suffered an accident or even died, since he had not seen him for several days, Furthermore, he noted that the house was open when it was normally closed.

The National Police officers were surprised to see the marijuana plantation and a couple trying to hide behind some furniture. The officers of the Puerto de la Cruz police station proceeded to arrest the couple, who they found inside, as the alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health.

